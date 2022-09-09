Foodies, This Vegan Snack Subscription Box Is For You (& The First One Is Free)

If the question is "What delicious, plant-based snacks can I bring to the office?" or "What can I snack on when I WFH?" — DeliciousDoor is the answer. The subscription box delivers vegan snacks every single month, directly to your door. Whether you're already looking for a good food-focused gift to get your besties or you want a bonding snacking experience with your roommates, this box is for you. While it normally retails at $36 per month, Refinery29 readers get an exclusive promo: The first box is free when you click this link. Plus, get free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP. You've truly got nothing to lose. So, keep scrolling to take a look inside this foodie-worthy box.
Advertisement
Bored of the same ol' snacks or plagued with decision paralysis at the grocery store? DeliciousDoor's Snack Box is the way to go. The box includes 12 vegetarian snacks, including six fan favorites and six discovery items — the latter makes receiving the box an exciting event! It's a perfect gift for all your foodie besties unless, of course, you're the foodie. It usually retails for $36 a month, but if you use our exclusive link, your first box is completely free! You're welcome.
I was sent the August box, but I have mixed feelings after trying it. I love food and snacks, but I'm also very picky. That makes it difficult when you have these subscription boxes where you don't get to choose your options; you're stuck with whatever you get. From sparkling water and chickpea pasta to granola and kale chips, the 12 items included in my box were a not-so-typical addition to my pantry. Some of the snacks were a wonderful discovery I'm now obsessed with like the HlthPUNK Organic UFO Burger Sauce. Some satisfied my cravings like the House Of Macademia's Dry Roasted Macadamia and Sunny Fruit Dried Cherries. While others, I knew I wouldn't personally enjoy, such as the Kibo Spicy Ranch Lentil Chips and the Slow Food Kitchen Savory Kale Chips. Regardless of personal opinions, I can confidently say none of these super-healthy, vegan snacks are boring.
Advertisement
I highly recommend DeliciousDoor's Snack Box if you're into plant-based foods, love discovering new snacks, and are open to trying new things — whether you've been a vegan for years or are just starting out. The Snack Box replaces your weekly wanderings around the aisles of Whole Foods or Trader Joe's looking for the perfect vegan snack. Plus, the first box is free! It truly can't get any better than that.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.