Mother's Day and food go hand-in-hand. Blame the tradition of breakfast in bed (an activity that, more often that not, just gives the gift of a dirty kitchen). Come May 12, your celebration will likely involve something edible. Instead of going with waffles consumed while lying down, why not go with a food gift that will last well after Mother's Day is over?
With all they've done, from bandaging booboos to explaining how tax returns works, one day's worth of gourmet-goods is hardly enough — so we rounded up the best kitchen-friendly presents that the most amazing women in our lives can use all year long. Another plus? No counter cleanup required. Though, coffee is still encouraged.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.