Bean & Bean Coffee Roasters was founded by mother-daughter duo Rachel and Jiyoon Han, who opened their first shop in Manhattan in 2008. They've since expanded to four locations, in addition to a roasting facility in Queens, New York. Both founders are Q graders — basically, coffee sommeliers — and have always focused on carefully sourcing only organic and fair-trade certified beans. One of their most significant missions, however, is to bridge the gender gap in the coffee industry. The brand’s website notes that "Despite comprising half of the coffee workforce, women earn significantly less than their male counterparts and lack access to training and resources." Currently, more than 50% of Bean & Bean's coffee is sourced, farmed, and brewed by women, and they're committed to partnering with organizations and producers that share their same values.From a wide range of coffee beans to brewing gear (and sloth merch) Bean & Bean's website boasts a load of caffeine-related and gift-worthy goods that can be sent straight to your door. And just in time for the Mother's Day gifting sprint, we've secured an exclusive discount for R29 readers. Now through June 30, you can score 20% off your purchase. (The discount will be automatically applied when you cart up Bean & Bean goods through our on-site checkout.) Ahead, check out some of the roaster’s offerings that I’ll be adding to my own cart — right here on R29, of course.