The Best Prepared Meal Delivery Subscriptions, Reviewed By A Picky Eater

Prepared meal delivery services can be a godsend. Whether you're a burnt-out WFH workaholic , a busy parent, a stressed-out student, or you're simply overwhelmed by the traumatizing ordeal of living three years in a pandemic. Meal kits ( Sakara Life , anyone?) are great if you actually enjoy cooking, but this is for those of you looking for low-effort meals that'll give you all the nutrition and flavor of a homemade meal with the ease of takeout. We get it — sometimes all you have the energy for is pressing some buttons on the microwave.When I did my big move from my family home in New Jersey to Brooklyn last year, I decided that I would become a “cooking person.” That lasted two weeks at most. Between my new job, new city, new roommates, and no friends; my anxiety levels were so elevated that I couldn’t even muster the energy to put some Trader Joe's frozen fettuccine alfredo on a skillet. (“Not feeling like cooking tonight?” asked the Trader Joe’s cashier as they scanned my cart, which was filled with almost every frozen offering in the store’s inventory. I was grocery-shamed into avoiding that location to this day.) When I wasn’t ignoring my freezer, I was eating out every single day. That was great and delicious, but pretty bad for my bank account. I knew I needed to change some things, but every time I'd try to meal plan and stock up on groceries, they would just go bad.There are multiple layers to my lack of cooking motivation — as someone who lives with chronic pain and struggles with depression and anxiety, ordering Doordash will always be easier than going through the seemingly Herculean effort of preparing a meal. An added complication is that I’ve been a picky eater since childhood. I can't stand foods with specific textures and can't tolerate anything spicy. This is common for neurodivergent people (i.e., those on the autism spectrum, or who have ADHD or another learning disability). Because it’s such a big part of my everyday life, these issues are impossible to ignore when trying to choose a take-out alternative. (If you identify with any of these issues, then trust me to give you all the deets on which subscription services I found to be worthwhile, any drawbacks that I observed, and which types of eaters it could work for.)While pre-made meal subscriptions aren’t necessarily designed with us neurodivergent peeps in mind, they offer an added layer of convenience for anyone who is struggling with meal planning — from gorgeous. gorgeous girls with seasonal depression to busy bees looking to fit a nutritious meal into their day. I took three popular options for a weekly spin — read all of my thoughts below.