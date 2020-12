20 Gifts Very-Chic Dog Moms Will Adore

If there is one wild celebrity story most dog moms identify with, it's Barbra Streisand's New York Times piece on why she cloned her dog. That story has lived rent-free in my head for two years. Dogs are more than our best friends, they're our emotional support buddies, our WFH companions, free entertainment, and a source of serotonin whenever we're feeling meh. It's no wonder most pet owners love their four-legged friends as if they were their own children. All this goes to say that chances are your social circle includes more than one dog mom — you know, the person whose life revolves around her fur baby. And the good news here is that they can be the easiest people to find great presents for.