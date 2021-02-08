Don’t be a bracket shopper

We’ve all done it: You aren’t sure what size will look best, or you’re stuck deliberating between a few different dress options for a wedding, so you order en masse with the intention of returning the things you don’t want. This is what Wicker calls “bracket shopping,” and as she sees it, it’s one of the least sustainable choices you can make as a buyer.



“[The returned items] might get repackaged and resold, or they might just end up in a landfill. For many big-box retailers, it’s too much trouble to try to repackage and resell those items, so they get destroyed. Then there’s additional carbon costs that go with shipping things back and forth.” Of course, doing away with online shopping entirely feels impossible right now. So, Wicker encourages digital shopping only from brands you’ve shopped with before, and know your size in.