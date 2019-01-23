You nailed the first interview. And the second — possibly even a third. And now it’s here, glimmering at the top of your inbox: the job offer.
It can be tempting to accept an offer right away — especially if it’s your dream job. But there are a number of crucial things to consider before saying yes. Not only is this the time when you can negotiate your salary, it’s when you get a 360-degree view of the role itself. What will actually be expected of you? Are there any red flags?
To help you make the most informed decision possible when accepting a new job, we partnered with SoFi, a finance company that helps you save money and earn more via its Get That Raise tool. Together, we tapped Ashley Stahl, career coach and founder of the Job Offer Academy, and Alexandra Dickinson, membership strategy lead and career expert at SoFi, for a guide to everything you need to do before accepting — so you can sign that contract with confidence.