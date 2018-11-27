Amanda Bynes Was A Pioneer For Gross, Girly Humor

Few of us back then knew that the character's last name was a homonym for "taint," a not-so-nice word for lady parts. But we certainly get the joke today — and yes, it was intentional, according to a former Amanda Show staffer. "Dan [Schneider], the showrunner, thought that it was funny. The network was like, 'Is that the slang for….?'" Schneider simply told them it wasn’t. "It wasn’t trying to make her gross," the ex-staffer explains. "It was Dan trying to have fun at the expense of the network." For the record, the former employee thinks Bynes, like the majority of her young audience, was unaware of the double entendre. (The actress, who no longer employs a publicist, did not respond to our request via Twitter to participate in this story. Her attorney also did not respond.)