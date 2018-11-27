All Of Amanda Bynes' Major Roles, Ranked

After a revealing and honest interview with PAPER Magazine, announcing her return to acting, Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight. Let's revisit her best roles.
With the recent 10th anniversary of She's the Man, the announcement of an All That reunion special (which she unfortunately won't be joining), and her 30th birthday on April 3, we can't help but continue to be nostalgic for Amanda Bynes.
Her wit, charm, and unique characters were all so quintessentially '90s. She first made her appearance on Nickelodeon as a cast member of All That in 1996 when she was only 10 years old. Less than three years later, she was given her own one-woman series, The Amanda Show.
After that, she seemed to be the ideal maturing child star, standing out amongst the Lindsay Lohans and Paris Hiltons of the world, not just for her clean behavior, but for her commitment to her roots — comedy. She wasn't afraid to get down and dirty to deliver slapstick humor as she does in She's the Man, nor did she recoil from playing the bitchy Christian antagonist in Easy A. She even tackled an iconic movie musical turned Broadway hit turned movie again, Hairspray, which is no easy feat.
But with peaks come the inevitable valleys. A handful of films, including a couple made-for-TV movies, led to a rut in her acting career. Her personal issues aside, Bynes always was a daring actress who knew how to be silly without being obnoxious.
In her honor, we ranked the best of her major film roles to help celebrate the big 3-0. Here's to you, Amanda!