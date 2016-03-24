Everything We Know About The All That Reunion

"This is All That. This is All That. Now this is just an introduction before I blow ya mind..."
That's right guys, Nickelodeon is indulging us with a very epic reunion. The Splat, the late-night network on TeenNick that plays all the '90s childhood heavy hitters like Rugrats, CatDog, and Hey Arnold, announced in March that there will be an All That reunion. Here's what we know so far.
When will it air? Sometime in April. The show's first episode air date was April 16, 1994, so I would put some money on it happening that weekend.
Who will be there? Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server, and Danny Tamberelli will definitely be there. And we would venture to guess that a couple of surprise guests will make an appearance, too.
Why are they reuniting now? It's the show's 22nd anniversary this April! Time flies.
So, what can we expect? Detective Dan, The Loud Librarian, and Good Burger.
Will the theme song be the same? I sure hope so.
Check out the full announcement below.
