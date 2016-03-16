In case you need a refresher, here’s the gist of the 2006 comedy, which is loosely based on the plot of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night: The high school girls’ soccer team that Viola plays for gets cut. When the boys’ coach refuses to let her on the team, Viola devises a plan to impersonate her MIA brother, Sebastian, at the new high school he’s supposed to attend. As Sebastian, Viola befriends a girl named Olivia (Laura Ramsey) on whom Sebastian’s roommate, Duke — played by a then-unknown and oft-shirtless Channing Tatum — has a major crush. The twist? Olivia starts falling for “Sebastian,” and “Sebastian” starts falling for Duke.



Mistaken identities and love triangles always make for funny fodder, and the script is surprisingly witty. But it’s Bynes who is responsible for about 98% of the entertainment value in this film. As the bumbling Sebastian, she toes that elusive thin line between joyfully silly and flat-out ridiculous that so many iconic comedic actors masterfully blur. Bynes gives her all to the character, without overplaying the role into a loud, obnoxious caricature. She's freewheeling, goofy, and not afraid to look ridiculous or "not pretty." And don't forget about that unplaceable, inexplicable, makes-everything-10-times-funnier accent she takes on as Sebastian. In short, she proves her comedic chops — and then some. But perhaps the biggest indicator that Bynes killed it in She's the Man? I can't imagine a single other actress pulling it off. Here are some of the highlights of Bynes’ performance.



The impeccably delivered one-liners:

