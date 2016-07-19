12 Celebs Who Should Have Been Sweaty But Were Not Sweaty

Every morning is becoming more and more of a challenge. I rise, ready to take on the day, only to look in my closet and think, What does one wear in 100-degree heat? And for that matter, how does one not shave one's entire head in the name of not having to deal with hair in this hot weather? While we're at it, how does anyone commute to work in the summer and arrive at the office not looking like they've just gone through a car wash?