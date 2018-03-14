Update: March 14, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.
Wednesday morning, news broke that Stephen Hawking passed away at his home in Cambridge. He was 76. A brilliant mind and force, Hawking was famously pithy. As we celebrate his achievements, let us reflect on his most affecting quotes.
Stephen Hawking's life has been one of triumph. It's been so triumphant, in fact, that it's the subject of a new film, The Theory of Everything, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. (This author can tell you it's not only one of the greatest movies she's seen in a long time, but one so beautifully scored it will change the texture of your skin.)
As you prepare to experience the film, it's important to reflect on what makes Hawking himself so remarkable. Yes, it's that he's brilliant. Yes, it's that he's exceeded the wildest expectations about his motor neuron disease and quality of life. But, it's also because of the attitude he maintains and perspective he provides. Ahead, in honor of his birthday, 15 of his most inspirational quotes.