At this point, you've heard — to some extent — about the lack of female directors hired in Hollywood. Perhaps you've heard that, of the 347 feature films that debuted in 2013-2014, 82% of directors were white men. You might even know that of the 200 movies coming out in the next two years from major studios Fox and Paramount, none of them will be directed by women. And you may have even caught wind that things are so bad, the ACLU has begun an investigation into the gender discrimination we've got going on here.
But what does this problem really look like? It's one thing to read about the dearth of women behind the camera, but it's another to see how that affects the way we define our cinematic history. For example, can you name just one female director without hitting up Google?
To combat this injustice, we at Refinery29 are proud to be releasing our new short film series: Shatterbox Anthology. We are giving 12 female newcomers and veteran filmmakers the chance to change the total lack of representation on-screen and behind the camera in the film industry. Filmmakers such as Gabourey Sidibe, Chloë Sevigny, and Kristen Stewart are changing the way we see gender, sexuality, choice, and power from the rarely viewed female gaze.
We went to Madison Square Park in New York City to ask self-proclaimed movie buffs if they can name one female director. As you can see, everyone really loves Quentin Tarantino. And Steven Spielberg.
Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
Advertisement