For much of recent history, Jennifer Lawrence has managed to walk the line between media darling and keepin'-it-real, regular gal. But it seems the actress may have just tripped up and landed herself in backlash territory.
Lawrence, who took home a trophy for her performance in Joy, was chatting with reporters backstage after last night's event when a foreign reporter posed a question from the press pit.
"How did you feel for the...how did you see yourself," began E! news correspondent Juan Pablo Fernández-Feo, who was there for the network's Latin American coverage. Lawrence stopped him short, lifting a hand in the air and literally wagging a finger. "You can't live your whole life behind your phone, bro," she said. "You can't do that. You've got to live in the now."
Her exaggerated gesticulations may have seemed like she was taking the exchange lightly, but the three-time Golden Globe-winner was obviously annoyed. Fernández-Feo apologized and tried again. But he didn't make it far the second time, either.
"How do you see yourself for the Oscar night," he tried to ask before she interrupted him again. "We're at the Golden Globes," Lawrence pointed out. "If you put your phone down, you'd know that," the 25-year-old added, nodding her head scoldingly.
Yikes — it's clear that Fernández-Feo made a mistake mixing up the Oscars and the Golden Globes. But frankly, he was probably flustered after being called out for having his phone on hand and also perhaps from being a little out of his element on the language front.
This is a Hollywood Foreign Press Association event, after all. Not everyone in the room is a native English speaker. Also, we bet Fernández-Feo had a good reason for pulling out his phone: It might have been where he had his questions for the actress written down.
Lawrence isn't winning any trophies in the court of public opinion for this exchange. In fact, the general consensus seems to be that her behavior was downright rude.
How rude can Jennifer Lawrence be before we stop considering her some quirky perfect covergirl? https://t.co/CVYLbc9kbw— Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) January 11, 2016
can this girl get over herself he was obviously reading his question from his phone https://t.co/lNuYBPRFY2— farwz (@farwzaz) January 11, 2016
and here we see jennifer lawrence assuming everyone in the world speaks perfect english and doesn't need help https://t.co/AML9C7CEmZ— sabrina (@lowkeyIahey) January 11, 2016
The bottom line? This wasn't cute. Maybe it's time the actress considers putting a cap on the quirk every once in a while.
