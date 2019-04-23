Jordyn Woods Talks About Being Bullied & Disrespected Over Khloé-Tristan Scandal

Jordyn Woods has pretty much confined her thoughts on her role in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal to her episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. However, while Keeping Up With The Kardashians is teasing the big blow-out with Woods, Thompson, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner in its trailer for the current season, Woods is taking the lessons she's learned and preaching them across the world.
But first, some backstory. In case you've forgotten, Woods says that Thompson kissed her at a house party back in February. While the 21-year-old originally tried to keep the awkward moment a secret, the truth came out, causing a gigantic blow-up that left her shunned by the entire family — including BFF Jenner. In the past few weeks, it seems like maybe she and Jenner have patched things up, but the pain from the experience lives on, and according to The Daily Mail, that's what Woods talked about at a panel in Nigeria over Easter weekend.
Advertisement
“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world," Woods says in videos pieced together by the outlet. "I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman—in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it."
This echoes her statements on Red Table Talk, when she called out the public for the way they immediately vilified her.
"They're putting their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake, and not a mistake that's worth public persecution," she told Smith. "The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat for days. I would just try to sleep and hope that I could wake up and this wouldn't be true."
As we know, nothing's over until the Kardashians say it is, and the scandal will air later on in this season of KUWTK.
Advertisement