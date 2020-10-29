“This Shit Is Real”: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

The renown E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially ending in 2021. But this season is still on. We already knew from teasers that it would be heavily focused on how the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been handling the global pandemic, and in a preview for tonight's episode (which airs at 8 p.m. on E!), we learned a new bombshell: Khloé Kardashian had tested positive for COVID-19.
We'd already seen several clips of the rest of the family figuratively biting their fingernails over the possibility. "We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not," Kim Kardashian said in this sneak peek. "I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she's now getting scared and she's really nervous about it."
A little over 30 seconds into the clip, the Good American co-founder confirmed from her bed: "Just found out I do have corona. I have been in my room, it's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."
Khloé said that her symptoms included vomiting, shaking, and feeling hot and cold. "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache... I wouldn't say it was a migraine," she continues in a hoarse voice. "The coughing in my chest would burn ... and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly."
What she describes is right in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of the main symptoms of COVID-19: chills, repeated shaking with fever, cough, and shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Khloé mentioned being in her bedroom after her diagnosis, but she didn't give additional details about how much contact she was able to have with her family or her daughter, True. We may learn more in tonight's episode.
Fortunately, as always, we know that the Kardashian-Jenners had Khloé's back through the ordeal — though possibly from afar. In the teaser, Kris Jenner said, "I, of course, jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her."
We know now that Khloé has recovered from COVID-19, and recently, she told Refinery29 that she had been keeping up with a quarantine routine that's helped to keep her grounded — include workouts with her daughter.
"I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times," Khloé told Refinery29 in the interview. "I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts. [True] is obviously not working out, but it's things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill. I belted a wagon to my waist because I don't have any help. We're all just trying to figure it out."
In the sneak peek, Khloé emphasized the seriousness of the virus. "Let me tell you, that shit is real," she warned. "But, we're all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen we're all going to be okay. May God bless us all."