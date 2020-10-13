By now, we're all very aware that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to a close. After 20 seasons and countless family bonding moments (and sister fights), the Kardashian/Jenner clan is calling it quits. And although it feels like the end of an era, it's also the start of a new one — especially for Khloé Kardashian.
In a Zoom call with Refinery29, she opened up about the end of the show. "I am sad about it," she says, but acknowledges that it "was time": "It’s like a break up. You can break up with a boyfriend, but you’re still sad about it."
And what happens after a break up? You focus on yourself, your family, and your health. Kardashian says that she's looking forward to putting more energy into her business ventures, especially those that are wellness-related, like her new partnership with Dose & Co, an eco-conscious collagen brand based in New Zealand.
Kardashian is no stranger to collagen — she started adding it into her routine during her pregnancy with her daughter, True. "When you're pregnant, you want to give you and your child the best, and you become sort of obsessed with creating a future for your child and what the best ways are to do that," the Keeping Up star says. So she started adding collagen powder into her diet. "For me, first and foremost, it was, how can I fix myself from the inside out [in a way] that's easy and attainable, especially with being a new mom? It's something as simplistic as adding collagen powder to a smoothie or coffee in the morning," she tells Refinery29.
While Kardashian's affinity for collagen — which she says has done wonders for her hair, skin, and nails — has made its way into her daily wellness routine, the Good American founder also noted that without fitness, she may not have gotten through quarantine during the global coronavirus pandemic this year.
"I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times," she says, before adding: "I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts. [True] is obviously not working out, but it's things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill. I belted a wagon to my waist because I don't have any help. We're all just trying to figure it out."
Kardashian says that during this stressful time — nodding to the pandemic and the West coast wildfires — she needs to keep her routine, for herself and for True. "I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day. You don't have to be so rigid in the gym," she says. "I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she's active and takes care of herself."
Another practice that has kept Khloe sane since the start of the pandemic is her daily prayer routine. "For me, I'm someone that prays often," she says. "But during all of this, I have learned to be more strict with waking up and saying a prayer every morning. We all have something to be grateful for, no matter how horrible this year has been for everyone in different ways."