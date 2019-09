Then, the baby came out, taking much of my “baby weight” with her; some of it came off from breastfeeding; and some of it just feels like the size my body is now and what the fuck ever. So, no, you will not catch me at CrossFit. Never mind that the entire notion of returning to your “pre-baby body” is a scam . My body remained a pretty low priority in the day-to-day of helping a slow-gain infant learn to eat, constantly having to delete single photos at a time so my phone could continue to function, or trying to remember that not everyone wants to hear my birth story. (It wasn't that bad! Really!) There are a lot of very good and valid reasons to exercise that have nothing to do with looks at all — feeling energized, improving strength, posture, sleep — and I’ve consistently failed to convince myself of them, which is exactly for lack of trying.