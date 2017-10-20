But what is motherhood if not embracing something that feels awkward, that you think you will suck at, that seems to bend all logical functions of physics, and then finding out you CAN do it, well enough at least. It is also accepting that it is finally your job to be mortally embarrassing — not the one who is embarrassed all the time. There is no time like the present to lean into the shamelessness of motherhood, and so I grabbed my kid, and put on some yoga pants that had never seen the inside of a yoga studio but have seen so very much Netflix, and was on my way.