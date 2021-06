Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Going Through It (Again)

Unfortunately, it looks like the cycle may be repeating itself after all — at least where Thompson is concerned. Just one day after the reunion aired, a too-familiar story has surfaced claiming that the NBA player had been acting sketchy while attending Drake's house party on Thursday, June 17. Sources who were also at the function alleged that they'd seen Thompson going into a bedroom with three different women and emerging shortly after, looking "disheveled." To add insult to injury, other attendees claimed that the athlete also spent the night telling his fellow partygoers that he was single. (Thompson would later respond to the rumors by calling them "cap" on Twitter .)