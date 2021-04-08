Khloé Kardashian Responds To Leaked Photo With A Candid Message About Her Body Image

Another day, another conversation on the internet about Khloé Kardashian. But this time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is entering the chat to share her unique perspective, candidly discussing her ongoing struggle with her body image as a member of one of the most scrutinized families in pop culture.
Khloé’s name has been trending for days after an off-guard (and unauthorized) photo began circulating around social media. As the picture made its rounds online, several people who had access to it claimed that they had been contacted by the Kardashians' team to take down their posts because of “copyright infringement.” The claims sparked conversation about Khloé and her sisters’ frequent photoshopping as well as the impact that the obsession with having the “perfect figure” has on society.
The reality star found it necessary to address the online discourse head on. On Wednesday, April 7, Khloé went live on Instagram, posing in a mirror to ultimately prove that her body looked the way it did without photoshop. She later posted screenshots from the IG Live as well as other mirror selfies to her feed, accompanied with a long note about why she even felt the need to correct the narrative going on about her appearance.
“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful," the statement began. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point -- and then shares it to the world -- you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared -- no matter who you are."
Khloé went on to discuss how difficult being in the public eye has been for her, noting that she’s been frequently referred to the “fat” and “ugly” sister and accused of achieving her current body through plastic surgery. The truth is that the comments have been painful to read and hear, especially because they’ve even shaped the way she sees herself — to the point that Khloé writes that she doesn’t feel “beautiful enough just being me.”
However, she’s not going to apologize for wanting to curate her image and aesthetic anymore; at this point, Khloé says, she’s going to keep doing her.
“I love a good filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there,” reads the message. “The same way I throw some on make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present my world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically.”
“My body, my image, and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice," she concluded. "It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore.”