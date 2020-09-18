Here’s The Only Interesting Thing That Happened During The KUWTK Premiere

Now that we know that classic E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians will soon come to a close, each episode of the cult favorite reality series should be more precious than the last. But tonight's premiere of the 19th season was, to say the least, a little boring — save for some typical mischief from dynamic duo Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick.
Tonight, KUTWK returned for its penultimate season, reuniting Kardashi-stans with the First Family of reality television. But the coronavirus-themed drama that we were promised in the curious supertease doesn't exactly play out in the first episode. Kourtney is working on content for Poosh, her latest brainstorm leading her to hug therapy; while awkwardly embracing everyone from her employees to her family — with little North looking especially unimpressed by her aunt's sudden penchant for physical intimacy — Kourtney discovers that she's just not a hugging type. But I kind of feel like everyone knew that already. Didn't we?
Also taking up a significant portion of the premiere is Malika Haqq, who is trying to figure out how to navigate this new chapter of her life as an expecting mother balancing a complicated relationship with the father of her child. There are tears, there are long conversations, but mostly, there are giant teddy bears at her baby shower.
Thankfully, KUWTK isn't just hugs and tearful conversations — shenanigans are also at play in the first episode, courtesy of perpetual tricksters Khloé and Scott. Their new target is Kris Jenner, and boy, is the scheme elaborate. With the blessing and participation of the momager's boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kim, Khloé gets her mom wasted at dinner. To Kris's horror, her publicist (who's also in on the prank) reports the next day that TMZ has allegedly gotten its hands on photos of her being belligerent out in Malibu. Kris is shocked. Her? Drunk in the streets? Impossible!
"I know I was really tipsy, and I had a lot to drink," says Kris. "I couldn't be more mortified right now...now what the hell am I gonna do?"
Only it's not really her. While Kris was fast asleep, Khloé stole her outfit from dinner, dressed up in her mom's clothes (black pixie wig, designer shades, and all), and posed for "paparazzi" flicks taken by Scott. And the pictures are pretty convincing, too.
Kris is truly frazzled by the development, trying to piece together the night while her daughter and almost-son-in-law lose it behind-the-scenes. But when they see that their family's matriarch is truly upset about the fake pictures, the pair comes quickly comes clean. The preview for the next episode hints that the practical joke is far from over, and now that Kris is in on it, she wants revenge — on Kim.
It's always good to see Khloé and Scott teaming up for a prank because they really know how to stir things up with their family. And that mischievousness will definitely come in handy in episodes to come, especially since things have been teased to get pretty weird this season. Stay tuned.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs every Thursday night on E! at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.