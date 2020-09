Here’s The Only Interesting Thing That Happened During The KUWTK Premiere

Tonight, KUTWK returned for its penultimate season, reuniting Kardashi-stans with the First Family of reality television . But the coronavirus-themed drama that we were promised in the curious supertease doesn't exactly play out in the first episode. Kourtney is working on content for Poosh , her latest brainstorm leading her to hug therapy; while awkwardly embracing everyone from her employees to her family — with little North looking especially unimpressed by her aunt's sudden penchant for physical intimacy — Kourtney discovers that she's just not a hugging type. But I kind of feel like everyone knew that already. Didn't we?