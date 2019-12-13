Is This A Lost Video Of Kris Jenner Interviewing An 11-Year-Old Beyoncé?

Long before she became one of the most famous musical acts in the world, Beyoncé was just a little girl with big dreams growing up in Houston, Texas. But even as a child, she was actively pursuing a career in music; along with five other girls (including future Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson), Beyoncé was a member of the girl group Girl’s Tyme. Her father and former manager Mathew Knowles posted an unseen throwback clip to the Girl’s Tyme days, which included what fans are insisting is a cameo from the one and only Kris Jenner.
In the Instagram video, preteen Beyoncé and the rest of the Girl’s Tyme are being interviewed. A woman, who looks like she could be Jenner’s doppelgänger, introduces the group before turning her attention to their lead singer. "Now tell me about getting over the stage fright," she said to Beyoncé. " How did this go from having fun and singing for a few people to where you're going to go out there and you're going to try to make it big?"
"Well, I guess if we keep on practicing and practicing, and we keep on performing and performing, the stage fright just fades away," baby Bey replied, her adorable Houston twang jumping out.
The interviewers never introduce themselves in the video, and Knowles makes no mention of Jenner in his caption, but the fans are nonetheless convinced that they're looking at the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch. Is it possible that the the super momager and the superstar first crossed paths 27 years ago?
Take off the tin foil hats, people. It's unlikely that Jenner was working as a reporter or television host at the time; in 1992, she was a year into a new marriage (she exchanged vows with retired Olympian Caitlyn Jenner in 1991) and was raising her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian in Beverly Hills. Needless to say, she probably had her hands too full with family duties to do much of anything else back then, including interview pre-fame Beyoncé.
But if that's not Jenner — and it sure does look like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who is the woman walking around out with her exact face out here??
