Uh oh, turns out things in Destiny's Child weren't as bootylicious as we thought — is that how you use that word? Regardless, former member LaTavia Roberson opened up about her time in the girl group and laid out a pretty harsh truth: She didn't leave, she was kicked out.
All this and more is discussed in her upcoming memoir I Am LaTavia, due out Spring 2017. Until then, however, she spoke to People about the details of her departure and the hurtful way she discovered she was out.
Things started out pretty great. When you're working alongside Beyoncé, how could they not? "We were patient, we worked very hard, and hearing our stuff on the radio? There was nowhere we could go from there but up," the 35-year-old remembers. The group's self-titled album was released in 1997, but things really took off in 1999 with The Writing’s on the Wall.
“We prayed together for the success of the group, and when we started hearing the songs on the radio, started going on tour, we would see how much people really liked Destiny’s Child.”
Then the year 2000 came, and suddenly things were different for Roberson. "I never left Destiny’s Child," she clarifies. "That is something that people say. But who would leave Destiny’s Child? That’s crazy! I was dismissed from the group."
She recalls seeing the "Say My Name" video come on TV, except she wasn't in it. "That’s how I found out I was no longer in the group."
Instead, she and other former member LeToya Luckett had been replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin, but Roberson doesn't blame them or the original members. “It was very difficult. I’m pretty sure that it was difficult for all of us — because we were young,” Roberson continues. “My issue was always with the management; it was never with the girls.”
While Roberson had some tough times, People reports that she went on to win two Grammys for the second album and welcome a baby girl named Lyric. If anyone's a "Survivor," it's her.
