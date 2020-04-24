The Kardashians Are Making A Bold Switch On KUWTK

It’s not like the show hides the Kardashian level of fame, exactly: The sisters do photoshoots, fly in private planes, have celebrity friends, and live overall lavish lives. Lately, however, it seems that KUWTK is no longer hiding the fact that it’s a reality show about extremely famous people. In the last episode, while Khloé was talking to Thompson about potentially freezing her eggs, he offered to donate sperm. Khloé replied: “That’s a whole other episode.” Which was this very episode (so meta).