The Kardashians Are Making A Bold Switch On KUWTK

Later on in the episode, Kim goes through the McDonald’s drive-thru in Texas, where she’s visiting to assist with the case of death row inmate Rodney Reed. (In February, months after Kim’s visit, Reed’s appeal was denied by the Supreme Court. ) As Kim eats her McFlurry in the back of the luxury SUV, the people working the McDonald’s drive-thru realize there’s a Kardashian in their midst. Someone on Kim’s team, at the behest of Kim, says that they can see her, as long as they provide them with one free Oreo McFlurry, with extra Oreos. (I am almost positive this is a joke, but…) Kim then rolls down the window, and the women scream with delight.