I’m Not Sure Where Else 365 DNI Can Take Us — But I Think I’m Down For The Sexy Ride

This story discusses plot points from 365 DNI, now available for streaming on Netflix.
We're all grown here, so we can keep it real: nobody is watching movies like Fifty Shades of Grey and Cruel Intentions just for the character development or the plot twists. When it comes to erotic thrillers, what really counts is the how sexy the storyline gets. We're tuning in for the freaky stuff every single time, and Netflix's 365 DNI is no exception. In fact, it might have raised the bar for love scenes as far as the genre is concerned. And if you thought this story was ridiculous, buckle up — it's only going to get more complicated from here.
The steamy production explores the torrid love affair between Sicilian mafia boss Massimo Torricelli (played by bonafide smokeshow Michele Morrone) and a Polish woman named Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka). Except their love story doesn't exactly start off with your typical meet-cute; its beginnings are far more sinister. Massimo develops an obsession with Laura after seeing her years ago, and he kidnaps her during her 29h birthday vacation to Italy with the intention of holding her hostage for one year until she falls in love with him.
The premise almost lost me — kidnapping doesn't exactly put me in the mood — but 365 DNI definitely drew me back in with its gratuitous sex scenes. In time, Laura does indeed fall head over heels in love with her captor, and they proceed to have very dirty (but consensual) sex. Over and over and over again. I don't get it, Laura...but I also kind of get it?
Just when we're warming up to the problematic relationship and the idea of a happily ever after for the dysfunctional couple, the audience is thrown for a loophole. Laura, pregnant with Massimo's child, is targeted by a rival mob during while her fiancé is away on business. The film ends with our devastatingly handsome anti-hero on his knees, eyes bloodshot with rage at the news that the love of his life is dead.
Or is she?
365 DNI is the first film adaptation of Polish author Blanka Lipińska's trilogy of the same name, and if we're following the sequence of events in the novels, Laura doesn't lose her life in that tunnel. In the sequel, likely titled Ten dzień after the second book in the series, fans of Lipińska's twisty tale will see Laura alive, but not so well, because she's been kidnapped — again — this time by the leader of a different mob named Marcelo "Nacho" Matos. And he just so happens to also be irresistible.
Laura's taste in men must be pretty terrible, because she soon finds herself at the center of a love triangle between her captors, with each man vying for her heart in the best way he knows how: through aggression and sex. (Yet even more sexual tension that makes you wonder if you're okay!)
The writer also throws a secret twin into the mix, introducing Massimo's equally attractive brother Domenico in the next book. He has a British accent for some reason, but somehow, that's far from the most confusing aspect of the plot. If you thought Laura and Massimo's relationship was toxic the first time around, I can almost guarantee that part two of this story will have you staring at your screens in bewilderment.
Unfortunately, it will take some time for that next chapter to unfold. The cast of the erotic film revealed that their plans to film the sizzling sequel later this summer have been put on hold, like so many other productions, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But not to worry — not even COVID-19 can keep Laura and Massimo apart.
If you happen to be fluent in Polish, you can get yourself a copy of the rest of the novels in Lipińska's lusty lineup and satisfy your thirst immediately. Or, you can always play the image of that toe-curling yacht scene on a permanently loop in your brain. Your choice.
365 DNI is now available for streaming on Netflix.
