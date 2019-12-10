Jordyn Woods Underwent A Polygraph Test To Prove She Didn’t Sleep With Tristan Thompson

Months after Jordyn Woods appeared on Red Table Talk to tell her side of the Tristan Thompson rumors, host Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that Kylie Jenner’s former best went to extremes in order to prove she did not have sex with Thompson.
On Red Table Talk’s “Ask Us Anything” episode, Pinkett Smith shared that family friend Woods took a lie detector test — just as Woods said she wanted to — in order to set the record straight on how far her rumored house party hookup with Thompson really went.
In February, TMZ broke a story that claimed Woods and Khloé Kardashian’s then-partner Thompson had made out at his house after spending nearly all night partying together. On the March 1 episode of the series, Woods was adamant that all that occurred between her and Thompson was a quick, passion-free kiss on the lips, and that having sex with him was “never a thought, never a consideration,” nor would it ever be.
“I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth,” a teary-eyed Woods said at the time.
Pinkett Smith confirmed that the lie detector test happened.
“It was [Jordyn’s] request to be here [on Red Table Talk] and her request to take the lie detector test,” Pinkett Smith explained on the December 10 show. “We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”
Pinkett Smith added that it “wasn’t for [the] show,” but that the test was really for “[Jordyn] and the people that she loves.”
An unaired clip showed polygraphist Shon Thurman giving Woods the test with the question: “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Woods said no, and later, Thurman said she passed and that he believed she was “being truthful.”
Pinkett Smith added that Woods’ episode of Red Table Talk brought a lot of good: She and Woods grew closer, and Pinkett Smith said the episode was “healing” for herself and Woods’ mom, Elizabeth.
While Woods hasn’t exactly been welcomed back into the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloé is seemingly willing to forgive Woods.
"Bashing either side is not cool for me," Khloé recently told Entertainment Tonight of the Woods situation. "I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or...condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."
The truth is out there, and Woods went a long way to tell it.
Refinery29 reached out to Woods for comment.
