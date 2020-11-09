Larsa Pippen Thinks Kanye West Is Brainwashing The Kardashians

Kanye West has been a polarizing personality since the day he made his pop culture debut, but the controversy constantly swirling around him has had some major side effects on the people closest to him. Case in point, Kim Kardashian West's shrinking circle of friends. And Larsa Pippen is the latest star kicked out of the A-list squad.
After years of friendship, Pippen and Kardashian stopped following each other on social media. Now, Instagram drama isn't exactly an indicator of beef between celebrities — people unfollow each other for a variety of reasons — but Pippen isn't exactly on good terms with her old friend, and she's blaming West for the fall out. On a recent episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, Pippen revealed that her estrangement from Kardashian is all because of the rapper's "brainwashing."
"He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that," she shared on the podcast. "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”
“Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. Obviously, that really upset him,” Pippen continued. “So, he turned that into, Oh, she’s this and she’s that. They all started to ride his wave...I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”
The strain in the relationship is unfortunate, but West's recent energy has pushed away many of the people who were close to him and his wife. His brotherly relationship with Jay-Z was put on ice after his walk on the dark side (and his subsequent Beyoncé shade). Even longtime collaborator and friend John Legend had to take a step back in light of West's questionable politics; earlier this summer, the Grammy-winning singer stated that he and West are currently "in different places."
Pippen is the latest casualty, but the door isn't closed on her friendship with Kardashian West — she's still got love for her former bestie.
"The funny thing is I love him — I love all of them.," Pippen explained. "Nothing has happened where it’s like, I’ll never talk to them again. I feel like people going through different things and people handle problems differently.”
"I just felt like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it."
Refinery29 has reached out to Pippen and Kardashian for comment.