Once Again, Chance The Rapper Is Being Loud & Wrong On The Internet

In today's episode of "Loud and Wrong," Chance the Rapper is being roasted on Twitter for sharing some hot takes that really should have been left in his drafts or sent to his family group message. And surprise, surprise — it has everything to do with Kanye West.
The rapper sparked a conversation on social media after retweeting a post that West shared about his newest song. The track, titled "DONDA" after West's late mother Donda West, featured the late teacher and activist discussing social inequality.
"And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh," Chance commented on the tweet before immediately launching into a thread about why West is very much a viable candidate for the upcoming presidential election.
As it stands, the race is basically between current president Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Admittedly, it's not the matchup that many would have liked to see — Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris were serious contenders almost until the very end — but it's the race that we currently have. Unless, says Chance the Rapper, we consider voting the Birthday Party come November.
Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020
"Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?" the rapper questioned on Twitter. "I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna 'get trump out' but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??"
His inquiry was answered with almost eight thousand very valid reasons — including the fact that Biden has political experience while West does not, West has already missed the deadline to file for candidacy, West is anti-abortion and anti-vaccines and wants to model the country after Wakanda — but the musician chalked it up to simple racism.
I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020
"I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye," he tweeted. "I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way."
Well...yeah. Regardless of what you think about Biden, he has decades of political experience. And if the last four years have taught us anything, it's that being President of the United States isn't an entry-level position; the highest seat in the land needs to be occupied with someone who actually knows what they're doing. So why would we want another political rookie in the Oval Office?
Sadly, this really isn't the first time that Chance has put common sense to the side in order to stan his mentor. When West went viral for his unabashed support of President Trump in 2018, breaking the hearts of hip hop heads all over the world, Chance was quick to defend his fave's freedom to support whoever he wanted to. Even after Black Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook — we're everywhere — dragged him without ceasing, it was only Trump's co-sign that pulled him out of the sunken place.
"Kanye West is not just a mentor or a big homie to me," Chance wrote in a public statement after Trump praised him online. "He's my family. No matter how much I disagree with him, it's hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love — even if they were justified in doing so."
"Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement, and I can't sit by and let that happen either."
Based on Chance's history with West and the president, it's safe to say that we might be able to expect a similar iOS press release on the timeline very soon — just wait on it.