Kanye West Posts Sweet Tribute To Late Mother Donda

Say what you will about Kanye West, but he's a softie at heart.
The rapper shared a touching message on Twitter yesterday to honor his late mother's birthday. Dr. Donda West died in 2007 after suffering complications from surgery.
West's message references his daughter North (Nori), who never got to meet her grandmother. He also shared a photo of him and his mother, who was an English professor before becoming his manager. She would have turned 67 on July 12.
"Nori asked if the airplane could take her to heaven to see you for your birthday," he wrote. "I love you, Mom."
NORI ASKED IF THE AIRPLANE COULD TAKE HER TO HEAVEN TO SEE YOU FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY, I LOVE YOU MOM pic.twitter.com/4W9htygzXg— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 13 July 2016
Don't even try to tell us that didn't bring a tear to your eye.
