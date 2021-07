The Atlanta stadium was packed from top to bottom with loyal members of Team Yeezy after learning that the rapper would finally be sharing a first listen of Donda. The preview was quite eventful, hinting at a reunion between West and his former best friend Jay-Z as well as a cordial vibe with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian . Donda was slated for global release on streaming platforms the day after the listening event, but as it turned out, the project wasn't even finished. As you read this, West is still working out the intricacies of his album, and he's hunkered down in the stadium — in what looks to be the corner of a locker room — to make sure it gets finished.