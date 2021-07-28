On Thursday July 22, thousands of fans and friends joined Kanye West at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get a preview of his highly anticipated tenth studio album Donda. When the event ended, everyone went home but West — he’s still there, plugging away at the final details of the project from his makeshift studio.
The Atlanta stadium was packed from top to bottom with loyal members of Team Yeezy after learning that the rapper would finally be sharing a first listen of Donda. The preview was quite eventful, hinting at a reunion between West and his former best friend Jay-Z as well as a cordial vibe with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Donda was slated for global release on streaming platforms the day after the listening event, but as it turned out, the project wasn't even finished. As you read this, West is still working out the intricacies of his album, and he's hunkered down in the stadium — in what looks to be the corner of a locker room — to make sure it gets finished.
.@KanyeWest at the Atlanta United game today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7.24.21) pic.twitter.com/Wso1uURqXF— Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 24, 2021
In the days after the preview, fans attending an Atlanta United soccer game at the stadium spotted West in the stands, still wearing the eye-catching red puffer coat and stocking cap over his face that he wore to the listening event. An employee on rapper's team anonymously revealed that he's not just an avid sports fan — West is actually living inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium until he completes his work on Donda.
According to the source, West was so inspired by the energy of the fans that had gathered in the stadium during the preview that he planned on channeling more of the crowd's energy to spruce up the tracks on Donda. To make sure that he could focus on finishing the album, West's team set him up inside the stadium; he's got a bedroom, a studio, and even a private chef. Obviously, the space is nothing compared to his unique ranch in Wyoming or the sprawling Hidden Hills mansion he shared with Kardashian and their kids, but it'll do the job.
The plan is for West to reside inside of the stadium for the next few days, perfecting the final details of Donda before its release on August 6. Anticipation for the new album was already through the roof — it's been two years since the release of his last solo album Jesus Is King — but West's antics for this project are leaving fans even more intrigued.