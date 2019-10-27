There Is Exactly One Banger On Kanye West’s Jesus Is King, According To The Internet

In the name of the Yeezus, Psalm, and the holy North West, Twitter has christened "Follow God" the best song on Kanye West's Jesus Is King. Of course, it didn’t take much for the track to earn that honor since, according to the internet, it’s the only banger on West’s ninth studio album. But, with ‘70s soul samples, nimble rhymes and references to his daddy issues — both with his holy father and his biological one — Ye clearly put in the work for that title. The New Kanye is nothing if not extra.
After giving himself over to the Lord and swearing Nori off makeup, West’s latest album has him going all-in on the Bible. “Follow God,” though, harkens back to the classic days of soul samples. Here it’s "Can You Lose By Following God" by Whole Truth paired with lyrical gymnastics about how hard it is to be pure in a world full of sin. “Lifelike, this is what your life like, try to live your life right / People really know you, push your buttons like typewrite,” he raps. “This is like a movie, but it's really very lifelike.”
There’s even one line where he compares himself to Christ and Michael Jordan. "I was looking at the 'Gram and I don't even like likes / I was screamin' at my Dad, he told me, 'It ain't Christ-like'/ I was screamin' at the referee just like Mike.” he raps. Perhaps proof that the Old Kanye — or at least Yeezus Kanye — is still in there somewhere amid the Chick-fil-A shoutouts.
But, for all those that are praising Jesus Is King, there are others on Twitter that will keep their praise for West on the down-low. At least for now, this kind of admission might be best for the confessional on Sunday.
Me bumping “ Follow God” while slandering the new Kanye album 🌚 pic.twitter.com/ZmjV4yKtZ8— PON (@PONXERA) October 25, 2019
Listening to the first two songs on Kanye’s new album and then Follow God comes on pic.twitter.com/IiQmHOF7HO— suspended tina (@tinafromnyc) October 25, 2019
Is that old Kanye on Follow God?!?! #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/1mp34NRBhp— O S A (@himmjesse) October 25, 2019
I done played follow god 40 times, @kanyewest you didnt have to go that hard man #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/RSkQF1KrKl— TheProce$$🚧 (@HamZa_6gods) October 25, 2019
