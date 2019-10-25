Kanye Stopped North West From Wearing Makeup — So Now KKW Says She’s All About The Hair

It wasn't long ago that North West's career as a young beauty influencer was taking off. She was gracing the covers of magazines with pink eyeliner and wearing black lipstick to church before she even started kindergarten. But the six-year-old's dream of becoming a beauty guru came to a halt (for the time being) when her dad, Kanye West, set new rules about wearing makeup.
Kim Kardashian West revealed that North is on a makeup ban to E! News this week, "North is trying to get in on the makeup but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager." According to Kim, even clear lip gloss is on the no-go list. But that doesn't mean North's not experimenting with other beauty categories. In an interview with Refinery29 for the launch of KKW Beauty at Ulta, the mom of four tells us that North has found an alternative way to release her creativity.
"She's still into hair," Kardashian West tells Refinery29. It seems that North is taking notes from the Kardashians' go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and she is now calling the shots when it comes to her hairstyles. "She's now very particular about how her hair is," adds KKW. "For school yesterday, she said, 'I want a ponytail and a braid.' So, I did a ponytail with four braids coming out of it. She looked at it and was like, 'This is not what I said. I said I wanted a braid going into the ponytail.' So particular."
However, just because she's redirected her energy to hair, doesn't mean North has forgotten about her love of makeup altogether. "It was a cry before I left [home]," Kardashian West reveals. According to KKW, her firstborn isn't content with her mom still being able to wear makeup while she can't.
We can understand how it's tough for North, especially since her mom is sharing her makeup products with every Ulta customer across the U.S. — a milestone that Kardashian West says is really exciting for the brand. "If I was going into retail, I really wanted an amazing partner that I felt really confident about," she says. "I love coming to Ulta. It just seems that they have everything, and I go crazy every time I visit one. So, I'm really happy to be partners."
It'll be a while before we can see North using the KKW Beauty testers at Ulta stores, but Kardashian West says they'll probably allow her to wear makeup when she's a preteen, around the age of 13 or 14. "Is that late?" she asks me during the interview. While North would probably argue yes, that's around the age many young girls start wearing light makeup — sorry, North. Regardless, we can't wait to see all the braids, updos, and pigtail looks North gives us in the coming years now that all her creative energy is focused on hair.
