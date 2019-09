West posed for her first spread clad in colorful outfits styled by her mama, and wore a neon-pink cat-eye courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips with braided ponytails by Chris Appleton . Kardashian West took to Twitter to tell fans that her daughter picked out her own eyeliner, which also happens to be perfectly on trend for Spring. "I’m seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much," she wrote.