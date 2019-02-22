Most people look back on their fifth year of life and have nothing but snaggletooth school portraits and elbow macaroni necklaces to show for it. North West — on the other hand — will be looking at her first solo magazine cover on #TBT.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's firstborn is the cover star of a special edition of WWD's Beauty Inc. — all by herself — no Saint or Chi in sight (although we wouldn't be opposed). The publication has named her the face of a new "youthquake" generation referred to as Alpha. "West, whether she knows it or not, is at the forefront of a generation that is highly connected, engaged with fashion and beauty, and individualistic in style," the cover story reads.
West posed for her first spread clad in colorful outfits styled by her mama, and wore a neon-pink cat-eye courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips with braided ponytails by Chris Appleton. Kardashian West took to Twitter to tell fans that her daughter picked out her own eyeliner, which also happens to be perfectly on trend for Spring. "I’m seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much," she wrote.
Her #proudmama moment didn't come without a handful of mommy shamers, though. Some slammed the reality star for her daughter's choice in makeup:
Stop congratulating er for putting make up on her on a 1st grader that should be out playing with other kids at a park getting dirty and laughing like a regular child that age— Mary Cayce (@caycemary1) February 22, 2019
This is the worst thing I mean a 1st grader already on make up lord deliver us— ?Mihle_Tuchie ? (@mihle_Tuchie) February 22, 2019
Social media followers also called out the star for straightening her daughter's naturally curly hair for the shoot, a debacle that she's been criticized for in the past:
Kardashian West previously told Refinery29 that she has a set of beauty rules enforced for her daughter, but above all makeup is about creativity. "It is a form of expression, so I want her to express herself," she said. Judging by West's first solo spread, we can expect the five-year-old to continue with her trend-setting makeup looks — leading the Alphas in style — whether you like it or not.
