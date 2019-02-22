North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is the voice of a generation at just five years old. The third-littlest West graced the cover of WWD this month — her first cover spread, ever. The point of the story is that baby West is already making a digital footprint for "Generation Alpha," the group that will follow the currently-reigning Generation Z.
According to WWD, by the year 2025, half of the U.S. population will be comprised of people under the age of 17. These kiddos will be the tastemakers and experts that run the internet, and North West will be their leader. (At least until True Thompson steps it up.) The story also includes famous babies like Eva Chen's daughter Ren and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna.
Generation Alpha isn't a new term; it's been bandied about by Forbes, Digiday, and The Guardian already. Each outlet reassured readers that Gen Alpha is "here to stay," which, I suppose, gives license for us to start profiling their leaders.
No news yet on whether True Thompson will get a tell-all profile at age 5 titled "Gen. Alpha's Most Beloved Child Reflects On The Tristan Thompson Scandal of Years Past."
