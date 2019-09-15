Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s daughter North might have a promising career as a makeup influencer and beauty icon (it runs in the family, after all), but it will have to wait if West has anything to say about it.
In typical “parents not wanting their kids to grow up” fashion, West said that their eldest daughter is no longer allowed to wear makeup. “I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas – I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something,” Kardashian West told E! News, adding that she would regularly share some of her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits. "I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it's now no more makeup."
Kardashian West has been in complete support of her daughter experimenting with makeup as a creative outlet. “It is a form of expression,” she told Refinery29 about North’s interest in makeup back in 2018. “So I want her to express herself, but I want her to be appropriate, too.” You never know where an interest might lead — they could eventually add another beauty mogul to their family tree.
North has pretty much been a budding MUA since she could walk and hold a makeup brush. She has appeared multiple times on Kardashian West’s Instagram account, applying her mom’s makeup, doing her own tutorials, and sporting some bold beauty choices of her own, some of which have sparked backlash online from people who think North is too young to be leaving the house in makeup or to be wearing it to events or on the covers of magazines.
Maybe they can find a compromise so West doesn’t feel like his daughter is growing up too fast but North can still chase her passion.
