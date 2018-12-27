If you follow Kim Kardashian West on any form of social media, you know that her daughter North West is obsessed with makeup. From role-playing as her mom's makeup artist to sweeping powder on mannequin heads, there's nary a weekend that goes by where we don't see five-year-old North puttering around with some new KKW Beauty product in hand.
As Kardashian West told Refinery29 earlier this month, "I already know North is into makeup for sure. She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers."
But where there are kids and makeup there will also be mommy shamers — and they came for Kardashian West this week when she uploaded pictures from the family's Christmas party featuring five-year-old North in bright red lipstick. "Nice pic but why does your baby girl have on lipstick?" one wrote. Another said, "Make up on a little girl..why tho?"
While those criticisms flooded in, Kardashian West tackled the controversy head on, explaining that North picked out the shade herself. "She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!" Kardashian West wrote on Twitter.
She picked it though! It’s a special occasion! https://t.co/dGIEjr7yAN— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018
She then hinted that the color may actually be from an upcoming makeup launch, which would make North KKW Beauty's youngest celeb ambassador.
It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon ? https://t.co/159rpXMUxp— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018
While Kardashian West's stance on her daughter wearing makeup certainly differs from some, she did tell us that North has her own set of makeup rules she has to follow. "I don't think she should wear lashes or too dark of a lipstick," Kardashian West says. "I want her to express herself, but I want her to be appropriate, too."
To Kardashian West, that red lip wasn't too dark or inappropriate at all, but rather a fitting red for a Christmas Eve party — not to mention, head-to-toe Prada.
