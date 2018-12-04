The Under-$10 Beauty Products Kim Kardashian Buys From Ulta

Kim Kardashian West and her ever-growing empire have been inescapable on newsstands, TV, and especially social media for years now. And, starting this month, the mogul is extending her influence to your favorite beauty retailer, too. Just last week, Kardashian West unveiled her KKW Fragrances, which include Kimoji perfumes and KKW Body, exclusively in all 1,124 Ulta stores nationwide.
In an interview with Refinery29, Kardashian West says it made the most sense to launch her fragrances at Ulta first — especially since, you know, you can't smell through a computer.
"I feel like it was such a risky move to sell fragrance only online," Kardashian West says. "There’s definitely a huge audience of people that never wanted to make that jump to buy it from our site. Now, it’s really exciting for me to have someone see it and smell it and feel it and really decide for themselves if this is for them."
The move to the retailer — known for its mix of high-low products — comes just weeks after Kardashian West's sister Kylie Jenner started selling her own Kylie Cosmetics line at Ulta stores. And though both sisters are known for their love of excess, sharing a never-ending stream of extravagant trips and luxe beauty products to their social media accounts, Kardashian West actually swears by plenty of inexpensive Ulta beauty products, too. In fact, Kardashian West says she was wearing Maybelline Great Lash Mascara ($6) while we were speaking on the phone. "I think the best makeup, you can get for such an affordable price," she says.
She also loves Revlon lipstick, which regularly goes for less than $10. "I love mixing high and low," Kardashian West says. "I love mixing products like that with something like a Nars blush."
As for skin care, Kardashian West is a Cetaphil devotee. "At home, I use Cetaphil, the bar of soap or sometimes the more liquid [cleanser]," Kardashian West says. " I use Cetaphil lotion, moisturizer, and I love Clearasil facewash."
For her hair, Kardashian West says she pairs a more affordable $5 Finesse shampoo and conditioner, which she says "works really well with my hair," with a splurge like Olaplex to heal damage.
So while you might associate Kardashian West with over-the-top opulence and grandeur, girl also knows a good beauty bargain when she sees one.
