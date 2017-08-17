Kim Kardashian has been a force in the beauty industry since before KKW Beauty was even a twinkle in her eye. As one of the first major celebrities to break down exactly how she — and her team of talented makeup artists — went about achieving chiseled cheekbones and airbrushed skin, she democratized the world of contouring and highlighting, and made professional makeup techniques seem accessible.
As a mother, however, Kim has been the subject of criticism for allowing her daughter to experiment with makeup at a young age. Back in 2014, when North West was just nine months old, critics accused Kim of putting makeup on the baby for their family Vogue cover. She came under fire again in 2015 when she revealed in an interview that North, then almost two, loved playing with makeup and even owned a set of makeup brushes.
During a new YouTube tutorial with beauty vlogger Desi Perkins, the two discussed how long it would be before Kim would allow North, who accompanied her mom to the studio, to wear makeup for real — not just play with it. “Probably 12,” Kim said. “That’s when I started to get into it, and then when I was, like, 14, my dad got me makeup lessons, and they video-taped it and showed us how to put on liner and lashes.”
While Kim didn’t respond directly to the controversy, it seems that she doesn’t let negative commentary get to her, particularly when it comes to her children. She’s more than happy to let her four-year-old daughter hit the nail salon and put bronzer on her aunts — and perhaps most importantly, she’s already taught North why you should always ask if someone is wearing foundation before you smother them in kisses.
