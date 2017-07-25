Story from Beauty

North West's Playdates Are A Lot More Glam Than Ours Ever Were

Samantha Sasso
For my 4th birthday, my parents rented out a McDonald's on the ~nice~ part of town where I spent hours inside an unhygienic ball pit eating Chicken McNuggets and trading Happy Meal toys with friends. That felt like a fancy treat for an average middle class family. But for the offspring of a celebrity? Well, that's a whole other story. Take North West, for example, who just yesterday attended one of the most glamorous playdates to date.

Kim Kardashian West uploaded a photo of her 4-year-old daughter and her friends at the trendiest birthday bash. The Instagram post was of North, her friend Ryan, and the birthday girl Kaui posing in front of an impression nail polish collection at a salon. Apparently, the party came with manicures, pedicures, face painting, and cupcakes — far cooler than my fast food chain soirée. (In fact, my first manicure wasn't until my cousin let me be a junior bridesmaid in her wedding and I destroyed the nude polish in seconds. But North seems like a total pro.)
Does this mean KKW is following in the footsteps of mother? After all, it's been reported that Kris Jenner used to make Kendall and Kylie get freshly painted nails every week, no matter what. Here's hoping we won't have to wait until the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to find out.
