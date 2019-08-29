KKW Beauty Is Coming To Ulta Beauty — & Here's What We Know So Far

Navigating the beauty industry as an entrepreneur is tough, but having a little sister who's running a billion dollar makeup and skin-care business helps a little. While far from new to the business, it seems that Kim Kardashian West is following in Kylie Jenner's footsteps. In case you forgot, Kylie Cosmetics launched in Ulta Beauty last November. And now, Kardashian West has announced that her brand, KKW Beauty, will soon be sold at Ulta Beauty stores.
While she hasn't revealed much more than that, she did inform her followers that it would be launching this fall. "I’m so excited to announce that @kkwbeauty will be coming to @ultabeauty this fall," she captioned an announcement post on Instagram. "Stay tuned for more details."
That still leaves us with questions, including the exact date, which products will be available, and if it will be online, in-store, or both. If she is taking notes from her younger sis, then we'd guess that she'll start off with a few products at first — maybe her contour kits or perfume — and then slowly release more throughout the year.
Either way, it's bound to be successful knowing that Jenner's products flew off Ulta Beauty shelves upon the brand's release, and with product sell-out status, KKW Beauty can surely expect the same.
We have reached out to KKW Beauty and will update this post when we hear back.
