Yes, Kanye West Actually Told His Employees To Stop Having Premarital Sex

Newly religious Kanye West is taking his Christianity so seriously, he asked his employees not to have premarital sex, according to the rapper’s Thursday interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1. Yes, really.
West — who sang about having sex with on-again, off-again enemy Taylor Swift in his song “Famous” and then created a music video for the song featuring naked wax figures of a slew of celebrities — is on a mission to kick unsavory things from his life.
"Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he told Lowe in the interview.
He also noted that finding his father’s Playboy at age five “affected almost every choice” he made until he “kicked” his porn habit. His work on his upcoming album, Jesus Is King, inspired him to make decisions in line with his Christian beliefs, and to ask those around him to do the same.
“There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” West, who recently started music-based worship experience Sunday Services, explained to Lowe.
It isn’t the first time West tried to make a lifestyle choice for those around him. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he criticized wife Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress as being “too sexy,” claiming it is “affecting” his “soul” and “spirit” when Kardashian dresses provocatively.
Kardashian, however, shot back at her husband in a way his employees may want to try. “Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she said on KUWTK.
Instead of policing what those around him do with their bodies, West may want to spend more time focusing on getting his album out. It’s almost a month overdue.
Refinery29 reached out to West for comment.
