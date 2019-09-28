Kanye West’s Jesus Is King Is Still Dropping This Weekend

Update, September 28, 2019: Kanye West may not have released his new album Jesus Is King on Friday, but it is still coming over the weekend: Kim Kardashian West announced on Instagram that it will drop Sunday, September 29.
"Kanye is doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday," Kardashian West wrote in her Instagram story after an event at Detroit's Fox Theater, where fans got to hear the album in full. "He’s dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes."
The album isn't the only new work West is releasing, either: Kardashian West also announced an IMAX film, Jesus Is Lord, is set to arrive in October — and fans at the listening event saw a clip of the film.
"I can't wait for you guys to see this @imax film in October," Kardashian West wrote.
This article was originally published on September 27, 2019.
Kanye West didn’t drop new album Jesus Is King on September 27 as anticipated, but he is still giving fans what they want — if they can make it to Detroit, that is.
West is reportedly set to host a new Jesus Is King-related experience at Detroit’s Fox Theater Friday night, the same day the album was reportedly slated to drop. The venue confirmed the news on Friday via Twitter, and a representative for Fox Theater told Rolling Stone that West booked the event the same day.
The mysterious experience is set for 8 p.m., mere hours after West performed a “Sunday Service” (despite it being, well, on a Friday) at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.
JUST IN: Kanye West will bring “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” to #TheFox tonight at 8PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 6:30PM. Tickets are free, general admission and only available via https://t.co/Sf9zcR6qqf. pic.twitter.com/1VPsHAin4T— Fox Theatre Detroit (@FoxTheatreDet) September 27, 2019
For those unable to book a flight to Detroit and still eager to get live updates about West’s show, there could be one issue: The event will reportedly be managed by Yondr, a company that provides locked pouches for phones in order to keep live events free of electronic usage.
West’s missing album comes weeks after his wife Kim Kardashian teased the September 27 date to millions of fans across social media. She also shared a rumored tracklist, which included song titles like "Clade," "Garden," "Selah," "God Is," and "Baptized." West has seemingly become more spiritual in recent years, having hosted many Sunday Services which Kardashian revealed are “Christian” in nature.
Later on Friday, Kardashian shared what appeared to be a different tracklist for Jesus Is King on Twitter.
"Have faith," the caption read.
While "Selah" is included on this list, other songs are missing.
This wouldn’t be the first time that West said he would deliver an album but didn’t: West previously announced his album Yandhi would drop last September, but despite a few leaks from the album, it still hasn’t.
Fans are aware of West's history. Most aren't surprised, just, you know, disappointed.
As is the custom, a Kanye West Album must be delayed at least twice before it drops.— ʟᴏᴜɪs ᴅᴇ ᴊᴏɴɢ (@_Louis______) September 27, 2019
Me getting ready this morning: It’s okay, Kanye didn’t realease the album at midnight but he has directly said it’s delayed. He did this during his album releases last year. He’ll just release it later in the day— Caleb Livesay (@caleblivesay) September 27, 2019
Also me getting ready this morning: pic.twitter.com/sKpyZ14R1X
When you hear the Kanye album is dropping today but you know it’ll be delayed for the 88th time. pic.twitter.com/a2HjwbQvqL— Pronounced /Ro•que/ (@okayroque) September 27, 2019
I wake up. Birds are singing. The sun is rising. Kanye has delayed another album. All is normal once again.— Fake Juice (@JakeFoose) September 27, 2019
While it’s still possible for Jesus Is King to be released later in the evening, it’s also likely that West will ditch the alleged release date entirely and push the album back, with the Detroit event as a consolation prize of sorts to fans.
Refinery29 reached out to West for comment.
This post has been updated.
