West announced news of the IMAX movie back in September, with the new film supposedly complement the upcoming album. It features a behind-the-scenes look at West’s Sunday Services performance at the Roden Crater, a new installation by the artist James Turrell in Arizona’s Painted Desert. This Sunday Service follows similar performances West has done around the country: He famously put on his Sunday Service at Coachella, and recently performed in Detroit at a surprise show on September 27, the night album Jesus Is King was originally intended for release.