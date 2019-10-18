Kanye West’s new album Jesus Is King is weeks late but we have the trailer for his upcoming IMAX movie, which features music from the forthcoming gospel-inspired work.
West announced news of the IMAX movie back in September, with the new film supposedly complement the upcoming album. It features a behind-the-scenes look at West’s Sunday Services performance at the Roden Crater, a new installation by the artist James Turrell in Arizona’s Painted Desert. This Sunday Service follows similar performances West has done around the country: He famously put on his Sunday Service at Coachella, and recently performed in Detroit at a surprise show on September 27, the night album Jesus Is King was originally intended for release.
We don’t know exactly what to expect from the IMAX movie, but a short teaser for it on West’s official website suggests it will be a religious experience. The minute-long video shows a long room with a hallway that leads out to a stairs, beyond which is an orb of light. A choir sings in the background.
Eventually, the image gives way to a quote from the Bible: “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel.’”
West has become more religious in recent months, and the Sunday Services are based in the Christian faith. However, in an interview for Elle, West’s wife Kim Kardashian said they are open to everyone.
"Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week," she said.
The “Kanye West film” is directed by Nick Knight, who also directed the “Bound 2” video starring Kardashian.
