Kim Kardashian Looks Back On Kanye’s “Scary” COVID-19 Experience

If you needed any more proof that the pandemic knows no bounds — besides reaching the White House, and say, 35 million other people worldwide — look no further than the Kardashian Wests.
In a new interview with Grazia, Kim Kardashian opened up about the period in mid-March when her husband, famed musician Kanye West, was one of the many who contracted the virus.
“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kardashian West said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.
Advertisement
West told Forbes in July that he struggled so much in his battle with COVID-19 that he didn't believe anyone else could feel worse than he did — not even Drake. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it," West said. "I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”
The couple have four children between the ages of one and seven — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — so Kardashian West said she had to be extra careful when cleaning their home in the Hidden Hills of Los Angeles so nobody else would get infected.
“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," Kardashian West said. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”
Despite her fear, however, Kardashian West said she doesn't want to shield her children from the turmoil currently affecting the world. And this doesn't just include the coronavirus — she said she's been open with them about social justice issues and movements like Black Lives Matter.
“I am very open and honest with them," she said. "I don’t want to give them too much information that they won’t fully understand and that will give them anxiety. But they obviously sense that there is something going on. You have to keep it together and not be scared yourself. As a parent, your number one goal is to make sure your children feel safe and secure.”