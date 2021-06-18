The devil works hard, but Andy Cohen works harder. So perhaps it's no surprise that the reality TV Godfather didn't shy away from asking Kim Kardashian details about her divorce from Kanye West during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. More surprising may be that Kim K didn't avoid the question. Though, she wasn't super forthcoming with the details of her split after six years of marriage either.
"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part," Kardashian said. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision."
She doesn't elaborate on what those things were, but the final season of KUWTK rolls out the timeline of KimYe's divorce. On the show, Kardashian is seen struggling with West's antics, which, around the time of filming, included his chaotic run for president and a Twitter meltdown in which he called Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner "white supremacists." Kardashian came to his defense, asking for compassion for her husband, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. But the final episode of season 20 of KUWTK comes as close to revealing the real reason for KimYe's split: loneliness.
It was turning 40 that led her to the realization that the literal distance in her marriage was too much. "I never thought I was lonely," Kim says in the finale, tears in her eyes. "I thought it was totally fine to just have my kids, that my husband could just move from state to state, and I'm just on this ride with him. I was okay with that, but after turning 40 this year, I was like no, I don't want a husband who lives in a completely different state." In February, Kardashian filed for divorce. Two months later, the rapper cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.
In part 1 of the reunion, Kardashian makes clear that she tried to work things out with her ex. "And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try," she told Cohen. "You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself."
To help make things easier on their four young children —North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—Kardashian and West have formed an "amazing co-parenting relationship." It wasn't hard either. "I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can't see that going away," she said. "I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family."
And no matter what you've heard, Kardashian is not back out there dating. She specifically denied that she's dating CNN commentator Van Jones, whose found the rumors quite beneficial for his own love life. "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful,'" she said.
However, Kardashian is not asked and does not comment on West's dating life. Fans will just have to keep wondering whether those rumors of him dating model Irina Shayk are true.
Part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion airs Sunday, June 20 on E!