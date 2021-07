Sha’Carri Richardson Shines In New Kanye West Collab

The new commercial is noteworthy not only because it shows Nike’s continued support for the star, but also because it teases the release of Kanye West’s long awaited Donda album, affectionately named after his late mother. In the minute-long scene, we see Richardson with her feet anchored on starting blocks, then standing tall, drenched in sweat under the lights of what we can assume is a track field. She tilts her head toward the sky, rubbing her hands together as West sings, “He’s done miracles on me” as part of his new song, “No Child Left Behind” on the album. The commercial ends with the words “Live Your Truth” centered on the screen and a reminder that the Donda listening event is this Thursday on Apple Music and in person at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium at 8pm.