Chrissy Teigen Tries To Explain The Discourse Around Kanye West

Yet another person has joined the crowded discussion about Kanye West. In an interview with Vogue, Chrissy Teigen explained her point of view on West's current state of affairs. In case you've decided to mute all things West currently, here's a minor recap: West, who once pointed out that George Bush "doesn't care about Black people" on national television, recently connected with President Donald Trump at the White House, where he expressed his support for Trump.
"His opinions have always been super strong," Teigen told Vogue, explaining West's behavior. West is a friend to John Legend, Teigen's husband, and Teigen is tangentially involved in the "West discussion." Legend and West once had a discussion about West's politics over text that was eventually featured on West's Instagram.
"I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump," Legend wrote to West over text. A screengrab of this conversation made its way to Twitter.
(Many things, I am learning, end up on West's Twitter. Someone record that feed and put in a tome — historians will pour over it! Okay!)
Per Teigen, though, West's statements are just...West. She continued, “You can’t just believe you’re the right one all the time. That’s what makes us horrible." She then added a caveat: "Trust me: My views are super liberal, and I’m like, How could anyone not think this way? But people are also entitled to their opinion."
In other words, Kanye is Kanye: When the rapper who once stood for rebellion starts to relent, only tautologies make sense.
